Notorious comedian Carlos Mencia comes to San Antonio for four nights of stand-up

LOL Comedy Club is hosting Carlos Mencia for a full weekend of stand-up.

There’s no shortage of stand-up comics working the circuit right now, but few have reached Carlos Mencia’s level of name recognition.Maybe Mencia’s just used to vying for attention, since he grew up in Honduras as the 17th of 18 children.Maybe it’s his pedigree, having gotten his start at the legendary Laugh Factory.Maybe it’s his persistence. Mencia’s been around long enough that he had early career appearances onandback in the day. Of course, he’s also had the requisite HBO special and starred in the popular Comedy Central showAnd then, maybe that recognition stems from him being as notorious as he is famous. He’s endured accusations of racism and joke stealing, charges that prompted a lengthy feud with controversial podcaster and fellow stand-up Joe Rogan. Mencia was accused of “borrowing” some of Bill Cosby’s material, an accusation and association that, ahem, hasn’t aged well.