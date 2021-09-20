New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October

click to enlarge
This fall, a new haunted attraction is coming to Rolling Oaks Mall.
A new haunted attraction in San Antonio is capitalizing on the inherent creepiness of that cornerstone of U.S. consumerism: the shopping mall.
Haunted Oaks, a 6,000-square-foot haunted house maze, will debut Friday, October 1 at Rolling Oaks Mall on the Northeast Side.
With mall-set fright flicks such as Dawn of the Dead
and Chopping Mall
to draw from, it doesn't seem like much of a stretch to transform the retail destination into a scarefest.
“This is going to be a wild ride for haunted house and horror fans. We’ve put a ton of work into Haunted Oaks, and the actors we have are top-rated performers," Haunted Oaks Artistic Director Joseph Devine said in a statement. "We are super-excited to share this experience with San Antonio.”
Tickets are priced at $20 online and $25 at the door. Though advertised as family-friendly, organizers say that the attraction isn't appropriate for children under 12. As a COVID-19 precaution, Haunted Oaks will require face masks for all patrons.
$20-$25, Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall, 6909 North Loop 1604 East
Suite 1128, hauntedoaks.org.
