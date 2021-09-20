Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 20, 2021

New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October

Monday, September 20, 2021

click to enlarge This fall, a new haunted attraction is coming to Rolling Oaks Mall. - SCREENSHOT / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot / Google Maps
  • This fall, a new haunted attraction is coming to Rolling Oaks Mall.
A new haunted attraction in San Antonio is capitalizing on the inherent creepiness of that cornerstone of U.S. consumerism: the shopping mall.

Haunted Oaks, a 6,000-square-foot haunted house maze, will debut Friday, October 1 at Rolling Oaks Mall on the Northeast Side.



With mall-set fright flicks such as Dawn of the Dead and Chopping Mall to draw from, it doesn't seem like much of a stretch to transform the retail destination into a scarefest.

“This is going to be a wild ride for haunted house and horror fans. We’ve put a ton of work into Haunted Oaks, and the actors we have are top-rated performers," Haunted Oaks Artistic Director Joseph Devine said in a statement. "We are super-excited to share this experience with San Antonio.”

Tickets are priced at $20 online and $25 at the door. Though advertised as family-friendly, organizers say that the attraction isn't appropriate for children under 12. As a COVID-19 precaution, Haunted Oaks will require face masks for all patrons.

$20-$25, Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall, 6909 North Loop 1604 East
Suite 1128, hauntedoaks.org.

