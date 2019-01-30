Gourdough's Public House Opening on the River Walk on Feb. 23

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gourdough's Public House via Sammis|Ochoa

San Antonians salivating over the pending arrival of Gourdough's Public House on the River Walk now have an opening date.The growing brand — recognized nationally for its over-the-top, sweet-as-can-be donut varieties — will open its Alamo City location Saturday, February 23. The new outpost will be the first outside its hometown of Austin.Co-owners Paula Samford and Ryan Palmer said they're excited to bring Gourdough's south."We have been blown away with the amount of excitement and support we've already received from San Antonio," Samford said in a press release. "We couldn't be more excited to finally bring Gourdough's Big. Fat. Donuts. to the Alamo City."The donut spot will offer the same sugary bites available in Austin, plus new menu items and interactive dining experiences.The company's still working out details for a grand opening celebration, but officials say there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marching band, a donut wall(!) and fun activities.Gourdough's Public House will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight.