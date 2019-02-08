Email
Friday, February 8, 2019

The Friendly Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Texas to Have a Beer, According to Report

Posted By on Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at 12:23 PM

A good percentage of local beer enthusiasts already know that having a few rounds at the Friendly Spot makes for a good time.

Good enough, apparently, for the Southtown ice house to be named the best restaurant in Texas to have a beer by RateBeer, a website all about suds. The site's comprehensive report also named the best brewpub, brewer tap room, bottle shop, grocery and bar for each of the 50 states.

The Friendly Spot was the only San Antonio location to make the cut on RateBeer's list. In case it isn't obvious already, the ice house's open patio, large playground and wide selection of brews (more than 250 pours) made it a standout.

The recognition comes as the Friendly Spot prepares to expanding to the South Side this year. Owners Steve and Jody Newman are planning for a second location near Brooks City Base.
Location Details The Friendly Spot
The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo
San Antonio, TX
(210) 224-2337
