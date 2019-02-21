Second Volare Pizza Location Now Open Inside Former Olmos Pharmacy

click to enlarge
The good news is that the neon sign remains in place, signaling back to the history of the Olmos Pharmacy, which had done business since 1938.
Volare has opened their doors for business in the old soda fountain. It is the pizzeria's second location
, and owners Pilar De La Vega and Antonio Sorgente have expanded the menu to include a few seafood options.
The iconic building had not seen any business since late 2017
, when it was slinging milkshakes, sodas and occasionally some live music.
The new tenant is another Italian concept for the area, which already has Barbaro
, Pesto Ristarante
and Tribeca 212
— not to suggest that there is ever too much pizza.
Volare serves both hand-tossed and Naples style pizza. The Express-News reports
they are BYOB until beer and wine can begin.
The website
The website advertises half-off appetizers from 2:30 to 4:30 Monday through Thursday.