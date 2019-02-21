Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Second Volare Pizza Location Now Open Inside Former Olmos Pharmacy

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / OLMOS PHARMACY
  • Facebook / Olmos Pharmacy

The good news is that the neon sign remains in place, signaling back to the history of the Olmos Pharmacy, which had done business since 1938.

Volare has opened their doors for business in the old soda fountain. It is the pizzeria's second location, and owners Pilar De La Vega and Antonio Sorgente have expanded the menu to include a few seafood options.

The iconic building had not seen any business since late 2017, when it was slinging milkshakes, sodas and occasionally some live music.

The new tenant is another Italian concept for the area, which already has Barbaro, Pesto Ristarante and Tribeca 212 — not to suggest that there is ever too much pizza.



Volare serves both hand-tossed and Naples style pizza. The Express-News reports they are BYOB until beer and wine can begin.

The website advertises half-off appetizers from 2:30 to 4:30 Monday through Thursday.
Location Details Volare Pizza (Olmos)
3902 McCullogh Ave.
Olmos Park
San Antonio, TX
(210) 251-3424
Pizza and Italian
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Margarita Day Read More

  2. The Good Kind Opening Southtown Location This Weekend Read More

  3. Chef Johnny Hernandez Hosting Third Annual Michelada Mania Next Month Read More

  4. Has Southern Food Colonized San Antonio or Vice Versa? Read More

  5. Gourdough's Public House to Unveil Selena Donut at Grand Opening of San Antonio Location Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...