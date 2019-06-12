Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Second San Antonio Pluckers Opening July 8

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge MELISSA SKORPIL
  • Melissa Skorpil
Wing lovers and beer guzzlers may want to mark their calendars. A second Pluckers Wing Bar will open in San Antonio next month.

Pluckers will begin serving in a location on Interstate 10 starting Monday, July 8. The opening comes about a year after San Antonians celebrated Pluckers finally making its way down Interstate 35 with a Selma location.

"We are thrilled to open our second San Antonio location close to UTSA and to continue to grow our Pluckers community in this city," co-owner Dave Paul said in a press release.

The new outlet — located at 15651 I-10 West near the Rim — will include an assortment of wing flavors, the fan favorite Holy Macaroni and the hearty Bypass Burger.



Pluckers will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. More information can be found here.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Restaurants Offering Special Father's Day Deals Read More

  2. VIVA SA Program Brings Healthy Foods to San Antonio Corner Stores in District 3 Read More

  3. Chef Andrew Weissman Closing Moshe's Golden Falafel to Open Burger Restaurant Read More

  4. Parisian-Inspired Crêperie to Open San Antonio Location This Month Read More

  5. Yummi Japanese Restaurant Reopens Next Weekend With All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Special Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...