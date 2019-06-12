Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Second San Antonio Pluckers Opening July 8
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:37 PM
click to enlarge
Wing lovers and beer guzzlers may want to mark their calendars. A second Pluckers Wing Bar
will open in San Antonio next month.
Pluckers will begin serving in a location on Interstate 10 starting Monday, July 8. The opening comes about a year after San Antonians celebrated Pluckers finally making its way down Interstate 35 with a Selma location.
"We are thrilled to open our second San Antonio location close to UTSA and to continue to grow our Pluckers community in this city," co-owner Dave Paul said in a press release.
The new outlet — located at 15651 I-10 West near the Rim — will include an assortment of wing flavors, the fan favorite Holy Macaroni and the hearty Bypass Burger.
Pluckers will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. More information can be found here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Pluckers Wing Bar, Texas, San Antonio, second restaurant, restaurant opening, Image