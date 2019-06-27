Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Twisted Peach Fest Brings Fredericksburg Peaches to The Block SA

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge THE BLOCK SA/FACEBOOK
  • The Block SA/Facebook
There’s no need to travel to Fredericksburg to try its ripe peaches. The first-ever Twisted Peach Fest will bring tasty fruits to San Antonio this Saturday, June 29 from 3 to 11 p.m. at The Block SA.

Inspired by the Peach Music festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania (aka the setting of The Office), Jessica Alatorre, marketing director of The Block SA, sought to create a refreshing event to kick off summer in San Antonio. The festival will stick to a ‘70s theme, so Alatorre encourages groovy outfits. Six food trucks – including Mr. Fish, Bull Gogi Boys, Go Vegan San Antonio, Maniacs Chefs Truck, Curb and Zulia’s Kitchen – will serve peach-infused dishes.

In addition to providing entertainment for San Antonio families and UTSA students, The Block SA has another mission.

“Our role as a business is to build a platform for other small businesses because we would just be a big park with a bar if we didn't have our food trucks,” Alatorre said. “We do it so that they have that extra oomph in their pocket so they can invest back in their business.”



Entry to the Block is free for all ages but tickets are required to try the peach dishes and cocktails. The $10 ticket includes one peach dish from each truck and the $15 ticket includes the six dishes and two cocktails from local company Sierra Vieja Tequila for guests 21 and older. Attendees can also enjoy champagne bottles and peach mimosas for an additional cost, along with games and live music from DJ Cruz. Be sure to taste carefully so you can vote for your favorite truck to win the Block’s Food Truck Championship Belt.
Location Details The Block SA
14530 Roadrunner Way
Northcentral
Texas, TX
American and Bar/Pub
Map

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Texas-Themed Breakfast Spot Opens on San Antonio's South Side Read More

  2. 7-Eleven App Allows San Antonio Customers to Order Drinks, Snacks for Delivery Read More

  3. Where to Celebrate Negroni Week in San Antonio Read More

  4. Alamo Candy Company Selected as a Supplier for Walmart Stores Read More

  5. Southern Diner Expected to Open at the Quarry This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation