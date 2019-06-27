Twisted Peach Fest Brings Fredericksburg Peaches to The Block SA

click to enlarge
There’s no need to travel to Fredericksburg to try its ripe peaches. The first-ever Twisted Peach Fest will bring tasty fruits to San Antonio this Saturday, June 29 from 3 to 11 p.m. at The Block SA.
Inspired by the Peach Music festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania (aka the setting of The Office
), Jessica Alatorre, marketing director of The Block SA, sought to create a refreshing event to kick off summer in San Antonio. The festival will stick to a ‘70s theme, so Alatorre encourages groovy outfits. Six food trucks – including Mr. Fish, Bull Gogi Boys, Go Vegan San Antonio, Maniacs Chefs Truck, Curb and Zulia’s Kitchen – will serve peach-infused dishes.
In addition to providing entertainment for San Antonio families and UTSA students, The Block SA has another mission.
“Our role as a business is to build a platform for other small businesses because we would just be a big park with a bar if we didn't have our food trucks,” Alatorre said. “We do it so that they have that extra oomph in their pocket so they can invest back in their business.”
Entry to the Block is free for all ages but tickets
are required to try the peach dishes and cocktails. The $10 ticket includes one peach dish from each truck and the $15 ticket includes the six dishes and two cocktails from local company Sierra Vieja Tequila for guests 21 and older. Attendees can also enjoy champagne bottles and peach mimosas for an additional cost, along with games and live music from DJ Cruz. Be sure to taste carefully so you can vote for your favorite truck to win the Block’s Food Truck Championship Belt.
