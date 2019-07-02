Blue Bell Shares Statement After Viral Video Shows Woman Lick Ice Cream, Put Container Back in Freezer

The video has racked up more than 10 million views as of press time Tuesday, and many Twitter users claim the young woman lives in San Antonio. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Instagram user @xx.asiaaa.xx, who seems to have bragged about the incident, which she encouraged other users to take part in. The Instagram account is now inactive.
What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019
Don’t do things like this on the internet if you don’t wanna ruin the rest of your life lmao pic.twitter.com/oMgrxPV505— Rae (@Raelove03) June 29, 2019
I’m leaving this here as court evidence, thank you pic.twitter.com/WwMCOxybcr— 𝘗𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘰 the trash decider. (@zbala_) June 29, 2019
"This type of incident will not be tolerated," Blue Bell also said in its statement. "We will continue to monitor this situation."
@ILoveBlueBell please note that your legal counsel should file charges against this person for affecting your company's profits & opened you to liable issues As she may have started a viral outbreak of the flu. Which were her intentions. LOCATION SAN ANTONIO TEXAS.— AskGeeves (@OnlyGeeves) June 30, 2019
@CDCgov pic.twitter.com/1hfXffclBx
I will submit 3 forms of ID, prints, and a blood sample for this level of security on food.— Sh (@NightsWatchIt) June 29, 2019
Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here https://t.co/bs2Uaq6BiR— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2019
