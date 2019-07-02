Email
Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Blue Bell Shares Statement After Viral Video Shows Woman Lick Ice Cream, Put Container Back in Freezer

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 1:04 PM

A recent viral Twitter video shows a woman remove a carton of Blue Bell Tin Roof ice cream from a store freezer, lick the top and put it back on the shelf.

Now the Texas-based maker of the ice cream wants to put customers at ease.

"We want to thank our customers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with," the company said in a statement. "We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms."
The video has racked up more than 10 million views as of press time Tuesday, and many Twitter users claim the young woman lives in San Antonio. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Instagram user @xx.asiaaa.xx, who seems to have bragged about the incident, which she encouraged other users to take part in. The Instagram account is now inactive. "This type of incident will not be tolerated," Blue Bell also said in its statement. "We will continue to monitor this situation."

Many users called for Blue Bell to better secure its products to prevent people from tampering.
