Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Dallas-Based Taco Shop to Move Into Former Taco Land Location

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge This rendering filed with the City of San Antonio shows Velvet Taco's proposed redesign of the building that once housed storied venue Taco Land. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • This rendering filed with the City of San Antonio shows Velvet Taco's proposed redesign of the building that once housed storied venue Taco Land.
A few months after Viva Tacoland suddenly, but not surprisingly, shut its doors, a real estate company has confirmed that the space once housing a San Antonio punk rock mecca will bring more Gringo dining options to the gentrifying Pearl area.

REATA Real Estate told MySA.com that Dallas-based restaurant chain Velvet Taco will move into the building at 101 W. Grayson, which formerly housed Viva Tacoland — and the greatly-missed underground rock venue Taco Land before that.

"Velvet Taco is excited to enter the San Antonio market, filling the void in the community after the closing of Viva Tacoland," company president Clay Dover said in a written statement.

Dover noted that San Antonio offers "the perfect location, demographic and standard to be successfully serving recipes from around the world in a taco." With the slogan of "tacos without borders," the chain's menu includes fillings such as chicken and waffle, Kobe bacon burger and shrimp and grits.



Uh-huh.

The announcement comes after Viva Tacoland shut its doors in late April after almost five years in operation. At the time, developer David Adelman, who co-owns the property with actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, teased that the upcoming tenant had a "cult-like following."

Adelman also indicated that Viva Tacoland had outgrown the location, though plans to relocate have yet to be announced. The remaining fans of Viva Tacoland probably shouldn't hold their breath, since the watering hole faced major legal trouble after owner Chris Erck failed to pay rent and share important financial information with Adelman and Chavira.

Velvet Taco is expected to open in early 2020.

