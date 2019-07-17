Grain to Glass: Downtown’s Maverick Distillery to Begin Serving Whiskey and Beer Steeped in Texas History

click to enlarge Fourteen Robots

Maverick Whiskey, the long-awaited distillery from Ken Maverick — a direct descendent of Texas Independence leader Samuel A. Maverick — will open its doors to downtown San Antonio on July 23.Housed inside the historic Lockwood Bank Building at 115 Broadway, the three-story distillery sits on the corner of the prominent family’s original homestead. Maverick purchased the property nearly two years ago with plans to create a place that honored his family, their love of great spirits and San Antonio.“We hope to honor our family name with everything we do and to give patrons a taste of what Texas truly is,” Maverick said.As a grain-to-glass distillery and brewery, Maverick produces and ages its own neutral grain spirit onsite. While straight whiskey requires two years to age, the downtown distillery offers a light whiskey, which is aged in used barrels for a day or two and delivers a product with character and a shorter turnaround time.Maverick will feature a light whiskey that follows Sam Maverick’s original mash bill brought over from the Carolinas. It also will produce a Texas gin with pecan and lavender notes and plans to eventually develop a peach liqueur and an agave-based spirit for customers.Armed with a three-barrel production brewing system, Maverick is just as serious about providing quality handcrafted beers as it is spirits, Maverick said.Head Brewer Nathan Rice, who previously worked at breweries including New Braunfels Brewing Co., has teamed up with head distiller Rikk Munroe, formerly of Ben Milan Whiskey in Blanco, to lead operations.“I’m excited to be here,” Rice said. “I’ve already run three beers through our pilot system.”Maverick currently offers Mission City Blonde, an American blond ale; Distiller’s Pale Ale, an American pale ale using distiller’s malt that will feature different hops with each batch; and Lockwood Porter, a traditional English ale that will rotate in and out of the line up along with an Irish Red Ale.Rice also plans to add more beers on tap, offering four year-round varieties and three rotating brews.Maverick is exploring the possibility of limited distribution in the future, but for now, the spirits and brews can be purchased on-site for take-home consumption.The location offers an upstairs tasting room for a view overlooking the distilling and brewing equipment. The bar will serve beer, cocktails made with Maverick’s spirits and a full food menu. A third level will be available to rent for private functions.Maverick’s kitchen will serve up a high-end casual lunch or upscale dinner. Its menu will largely focus on South Texas fare infused with culinary influences from the Maverick’s family roots in Carolina and Alabama.The restaurant will emphasize unique culinary experiences using local products and Texas-sourced ingredients found within 200 miles of San Antonio, said Ande McBay, Maverick’s general manager and event coordinator.As part of that keep-it-local effort, Maverick keeps a hydroponic garden system to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. The restaurant will also keep beehives, allowing access to locally produced honey for the kitchen and bar.In the weeks leading up to the distillery’s grand opening, Maverick is giving customers a chance to enjoy drinks and bites, speakeasy style. For those who love mystery, it will continue to host monthly speakeasies that require a special password to enter.