Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Abruptly Closes San Antonio Location

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras
Just 15 months after opening its doors, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen has shuttered its San Antonio location.

Located inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Rim, the restaurant from the controversial celebrity first announced in November 2017 and welcomed folks with an April 2018 grand opening.

"Paula Deen's Family Kitchen has decided to close its San Antonio location," Jaret Keller, president of Key Group Worldwide, told KSAT. "We thank everyone for their support and be sure to visit one of our other locations."

Keller didn't provide a reason for the sudden closing.



If San Antonians are truly dedicated to supporting Deen or want to pay $22.99 for the family-style meal (and no, you can't take leftovers), the closest location is near Dallas. Four new outposts are expected to open through 2020.
Related The Big Spoon: I Visited Paula Deen's Family Kitchen and Here's Why I Can't Go Back
The Big Spoon: I Visited Paula Deen's Family Kitchen and Here's Why I Can't Go Back
By Jessica Elizarraras
Flavor
According to the KSAT report, an employee who wished not to be identified said managers found out about the closing on Sunday, and other employees were notified during a Monday morning meeting.

If you're worried about missing out on homemade Southern fare, there are plenty of other spots serving it up around town. And the cherry on top is that these local spots aren't owned by folks with a history of using racial slurs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun Read More

  2. Chef Teddy Liang Taking Over Sangria on the Burg Tonight with 'Asian Summer Bliss' Menu Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Changing Health Care for the Restaurant Industry, Businesses Look to Hit H-E-B Shelves and Delicious Deals Read More

  4. 7-Eleven is Giving Away Free AirPods to Anyone in San Antonio Willing to Order $50 Worth of Crap from Their App Read More

  5. The Jerk Shack Restaurant Asks San Antonio Community to Help Identify Local Vandal Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation