Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Abruptly Closes San Antonio Location

click to enlarge
Just 15 months after opening its doors, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen has shuttered its San Antonio location.
Located inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Rim, the restaurant from the controversial celebrity first announced in November 2017 and welcomed folks with an April 2018 grand opening.
"Paula Deen's Family Kitchen has decided to close its San Antonio location," Jaret Keller, president of Key Group Worldwide, told KSAT
. "We thank everyone for their support and be sure to visit one of our other locations."
Keller didn't provide a reason for the sudden closing.
If San Antonians are truly dedicated to supporting Deen or want to pay $22.99 for the family-style meal
(and no, you can't take leftovers), the closest location is near Dallas. Four new outposts are expected to open through 2020.
According to the KSAT report
, an employee who wished not to be identified said managers found out about the closing on Sunday, and other employees were notified during a Monday morning meeting.
If you're worried about missing out on homemade Southern fare, there are plenty of other spots serving it up around town. And the cherry on top is that these local spots aren't owned by folks with a history of using racial slurs
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.