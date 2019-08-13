Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Trinity Alumnus to Bring Red Beans Roadshow to San Antonio
By Aliyah Armstrong
on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 5:15 PM
New Orleans author and photographer Pableaux Johnson will bring Red Beans Roadshow to Cured at the Pearl on Sunday, August 18 in collaboration with New Orleans dried bean brand Camellia Brand and chef Steve McHugh of Cured.
The one-night-only gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a family-style feast and the sit-down, three-course feast will start at 7 p.m. McHugh will prepare an appetizer of fried quail legs with local honey and rosemary. The traditional Louisiana Monday night meal of red beans and rice and cornbread, prepared by Johnson, will follow. For dessert, guests can enjoy a fried apple cajeta hand pie. Wine and beer is included and vegan/vegetarian options are available upon request.
In addition to bringing people together to enjoy New Orleans cuisine, Red Beans Roadshow aims to encourage diners to engage with friends and strangers during the meal by seating them at eight-person tables and restricting phone usage.
Tickets
cost $55 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Cured’s Gastro Giving recipient Say Sí, a San Antonio youth development organization.
