Bexar County Democrats Table Vote on Whether to Boycott Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, the Pearl

-
Instagram / billmillerbarbq
The Bexar County Democrats on Tuesday moved to table a vote on whether to boycott the businesses led by those who donated to President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.
The Stonewall Democrats of San Antonio, an LGBTQ-focused group within the political party, proposed a boycott after U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro last week tweeted out a list of San Antonio-based donors who contributed the most money possible for a single candidate. Balous Miller, who owns Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, and Kit Goldsbury, who led development of the Pearl, were notable names on the list.
According to the Rivard Report
, Democratic party members were confused "over the effect of the resolution," which led them to table the decision. The resolution reportedly called for a boycott until Miller and Goldsbury renounced "the hateful rhetoric of the President."
"The recent racist comments by President Trump are fueling destructive hostility by right-wing domestic terrorists," the resolution reads
. "These successful business owners [who] have reaped the benefits of our community and have been entrusted to influence our economic future have betrayed us."
The decision not to vote on the boycott also comes after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to local party leader Monica Alcantara. In the letter, Wolff, a Democrat, urged the party not boycott the barbecue chain due to its employment of thousands of local residents and its history of philanthropic work.
"A company should be judged by the services and products they provide and how they give back to the community, as well as how they treat their employees," Wolff's letter reads. "Bill Miller has a stellar reputation: They give back to the community, treat their employees well and provide quality products and services to the community."
As of now, the vote has been tabled, though it will likely be considered again
at a meeting next month.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.