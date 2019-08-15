Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

Pickle Beer Exists and It's Making Its Way to San Antonio Soon

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 12:46 PM

Perhaps Texas should be renamed to “The Pickle State” because its residents seem to be obsessed with the salty snack. We are so obsessed that we sell it in almost every imaginable form, the latest being pickle beer.

Yes, you read that right, pickle beer is coming to a shelf near you.

Brought to you by Martin House Brewing Company and Best Maid pickles, a pickle beer consisting of a sour beer base and Best Maid’s pickle juice containing 5.5% alcoholic content is being delivered to San Antonio in the coming days.

The creative concoction was delivered to Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth earlier this week and based on a very popular Martin House Brewing Company Facebook post with over 900 comments and counting, people are raving about it. Those positive comments are intermixed with those of impatient San Antonians waiting for the company to announce where they can get the beverage. To be fair, Texans may have exhausted all of the possible edible combinations for pickle products because where else could we go from here? Pickle milk? Pickle cold brew coffee? I’m hoping those combinations never see the light of day, though some locals may feel otherwise.



If you’re really enthusiastic about one of the most interesting drinks, you can go to the launch party at Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth on Saturday, August 17. Along with the Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer, the party will let attendees try a Salty Lady Beer Pickle (because it wasn’t enough to put pickle in the beer, beer had to go in the pickle too) and five more pickle beers including Xtreme Sour, Xtreme Hot, Bloody Mary, Jalapeño Bread N Butter and Sea Salt Hamburger Chips. Heck, the market for pickle beer consumers must be demanding a lot.

Keep an eye on the Facebook post to find out where to buy it in stores because it cannot be shipped to your house. It also can’t be shipped out of state, which isn’t that big of a deal considering the unlikeliness of any other state’s residents wanting to drink this crazy combination. When the time comes, find the pickle beer in the beer section, not near the pickle jars.

