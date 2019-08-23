Waffle House Wants to Know How Bad San Antonio Wants a Location, Creates Twitter Poll

While the poll doesn't guarantee that the winning city will be awarded a Waffle House, the tweet does say folks from the chain will visit during National Waffle Week in September.
Does your city not have a glowing yellow sign yet? We have decided to reward one lucky city who doesn't have a WH with a visit from us during National Waffle Week (Sept. 2-6)!— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) August 23, 2019
Vote below or comment your suggestion. The winner will be chosen tomorrow on #NationalWaffleDay
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.