Eva Longoria Will Direct Upcoming Biopic on Flamin' Hot Cheetos Creator

Who better to direct a film all about Flamin' Hot Cheetos than a Texas girl?
Multiple outlets are reporting that actress Eva Longoria has been named director for an upcoming biopic about Richard Montanez
, the man who created Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Longoria, a Corpus Christi native, reportedly went up against multiple directors, coming out on top thanks to "her authentic approach to portraying the inspiring story of Richard and Judy Montanez," according to Deadline
.
While a movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos may seem odd to folks outside San Antonio, the story of the man behind the puro snack seems to embody the American Dream. Montanez, a son of Mexican immigrant farm workers, was working as a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
Montanez dusted cheese-less corn puffs and with chile powder, and the rest is history. Thanks to flavors inspired by Montanez's culture, the chip snack went on to "disrupt the food industry"
and create a massive pop culture following.
Montanez has since worked his way up as an executive at Pepsi-Co and is considered the "godfather of multicultural marketing."
Further details about the film aren't yet available, but stay tuned for more Flamin' Hot news.
