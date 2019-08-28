TBD Bar + Social Suddenly Closes, Reportedly Due to Rent Issue

Fans of TBD Bar + Social will have to find a new place to hang out.
The bar and grill, located near Loop 1604 and Blanco Road, closed its doors Monday with little advance notice. In an image shared online, the owners announced they'd ceased operation and thanked the community for its support.
A report from MySA.com says the closure is due to a rent issue
.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a business agreement regarding our rent that made sense from a business perspective, and as a result, we made the difficult decision to close this location effective August 26, 2019," the post read.
Fans enjoyed TBD for its indoor and outdoor patio space. The bar offered cornhole games along with beer served by the bucket and cocktails by the pitcher. Its kitchen served bar food, often with an elevated twist.
The closure of TBD comes after the concept replaced Houlihan's, its parent company. The Houlihan's at Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 is still in operation, however.
