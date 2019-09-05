San Antonio Eateries Rebuilding After Fire at Lincoln Heights Shopping Center

click to enlarge
Businesses housed at the Shops at Lincoln Heights near the Quarry Market are rebuilding after a fire at a gelato shop in the shopping center.
On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the attic of Paciugo Gelato Cafe, resulting in heavy water and smoke damage to the shop. The business announced via social media that it's committed to making repairs and reopening but added that it will be closed indefinitely.
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters at the scene that a possible electrical or A/C issue
may have triggered the two-alarm fire.
While other shops in the strip mall didn't catch fire, some — including Pei Wei, Sushi Zushi and Slater White Cleaners — received smoked damage due to their shared attic space. Nearby businesses were evacuated Tuesday afternoon and spent Wednesday cleaning up so they could reopen.
A manager at Sushi Zushi, which is already back in business, told KSAT
that the smell of smoke was the restaurant's biggest concern. Pei Wei's manager said that restaurant also had to deal with the loss of thousands of dollars in damaged product.
Pei Wei, located next door to Paciugo, aims to reopen Monday
.
