Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 13, 2019

Candidate Andrew Yang Sends Shoutout to the Founder of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House During Democratic Debate

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge Sean Wen (right) and business partner Andrew Ho - COURTESY PHOTO / PINCH
  • Courtesy Photo / Pinch
  • Sean Wen (right) and business partner Andrew Ho
San Antonio foodies' ears likely pricked up during Thursday's Democratic debate when candidate Andrew Yang gave a shout out to local restaurateur Sean Wen.

Wen is the co-founder of Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar, a downtown eatery specializing in the Viet-Cajun seafood boils served along Texas' Gulf Coast. He's also a graduate of Yang's nonprofit Venture for America, which provided training for entrepreneurs in San Antonio and other U.S. cities.

"I spent seven years starting and running a nonprofit that helped train young entrepreneurs around the country, including Sean Wen, who's here in the audience tonight," Yang said from the debate stage.

Yang added that Wen left "a gilded Wall Street job to become a food entrepreneur in San Antonio. Sean, I hope I made the process a little bit easier for you than it was for me."



A few hours after the mention, Wen tweeted back his thanks.

"Not only did you make the process easier, you created an entire family of people that supported me and empowered me to do something I have always dreamed of doing," he wrote, ending his tweet with the hashtag #YangGang.

Wen and Andrew Ho launched their concept as a pop-up before establishing it as a permanent restaurant in 2017.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause Read More

  2. Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio Read More

  3. 100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims Read More

  4. The Take Away: Talking Culinary Competitions with the Petroleum Club’s Vanguelis Pablopulos Read More

  5. Here Come the Meats: Three San Antonio Chefs to Compete in Butcher's Ball this Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation