Monday, September 30, 2019

Community Comes Through for Capparelli's On Main After Owner Asks for Support on Facebook

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 2:47 PM

Gay Capparelli asked, and San Antonio answered.

Capparelli, owner of Italian eatery Capparelli's on Main, took to Facebook last Tuesday to ask for a "a little love" from friends. She explained that a combination of the heat and the construction in the area has taken a toll on her business.

She said construction around her father's long-standing restaurant on Broadway caused him to go bankrupt.

"I truly could use your support. People don't understand how much this can affect my livelihood," Capparelli wrote. "Not only does it affect me.... it has affected my hard working, loyal staff that has been with me for many many years."



Hundreds of shares and comments later, Capparelli's plea has paid off.

On Wednesday, she posted another update — this time with good news.

"I was overwhelmed with love and support! I am blessed beyond belief," she wrote. "I hate crying, but tonight I am crying happy tears."

Capparelli's on Main saw another wave of business over the weekend after local foodie @sanantoniomunchies shared Capparelli's initial Facebook post on Instagram.
"I can’t thank all of you out there enough for supporting local," Capparelli wrote on Sunday. "I feel blessed."
Location Details Capparelli's on Main
2524 N. Main
San Antonio, TX
(210) 735-5757
11am-10pm daily
Italian
Map
