Community Comes Through for Capparelli's On Main After Owner Asks for Support on Facebook

View this post on Instagram

San Antonio, It breaks my heart reading this! 💔If you could make your next Italian lunch or dinner at the lovely Capparelli’s on Main, I’m more than sure they’d appreciate the support! I do not believe they have Instagram but none the less, let’s support our #EATLOCAL scene! We did it for @bigbobsburgerssa ( RIP Friend ) now let’s do it for them! ❤️❤️❤️ • • • • • •