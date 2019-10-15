Email
Tuesday, October 15, 2019

James Avery, Whataburger Collaborate on New French Fry Charm

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 11:47 AM

WHATABURGER
  • Whataburger
San Antonians have an undying love for both Whataburger and James Avery, so a new collaborative product from the Texas-based jewelry retailer is bound to be a hot item.

Whataburger and James Avery have unveiled a new french fry charm fashioned after the crispy and delicious Whataburger side. It's the third collaboration between the SA-area companies — they previously marketed a Whataburger logo charm and a Whataburger cup charm.

"Charms represent good times," an online description reads. "Whataburger fries have been some of your best times."

They're not wrong.



What's next? A burger? Or maybe the honey butter chicken biscuit? Now, that would be on everyone's charm bracelet.

The French fry charm is available from Whataburger's website. It's priced at $82.

