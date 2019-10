James Avery, Whataburger Collaborate on New French Fry Charm

Whataburger

San Antonians have an undying love for both Whataburger and James Avery, so a new collaborative product from the Texas-based jewelry retailer is bound to be a hot item.Whataburger and James Avery have unveiled a new french fry charm fashioned after the crispy and delicious Whataburger side. It's the third collaboration between the SA-area companies — they previously marketed a Whataburger logo charm and a Whataburger cup charm."Charms represent good times," an online description reads. "Whataburger fries have been some of your best times."They're not wrong.What's next? A burger? Or maybe the honey butter chicken biscuit? Now, that would be on everyone's charm bracelet.The French fry charm is available from Whataburger's website . It's priced at $82.