James Avery, Whataburger Collaborate on New French Fry Charm
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 11:47 AM
San Antonians have an undying love for both Whataburger and James Avery, so a new collaborative product from the Texas-based jewelry retailer is bound to be a hot item.
Whataburger and James Avery have unveiled a new french fry charm fashioned after the crispy and delicious Whataburger side. It's the third collaboration between the SA-area companies — they previously marketed a Whataburger logo charm and a Whataburger cup charm.
"Charms represent good times," an online description
reads. "Whataburger fries have been some of your best times."
They're not wrong.
What's next? A burger? Or maybe the honey butter chicken biscuit? Now, that would be on everyone's charm bracelet.
The French fry charm is available from Whataburger's website
. It's priced at $82.
