Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Coffee Shop, Art Gallery Coming to Downtown San Antonio’s Medical District

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge Laura and Rudy Lopez are opening Kapej, a coffee shop/art gallery, at 415 Camden St. - BEN OLIVO / HERON
  • Ben Olivo / Heron
  • Laura and Rudy Lopez are opening Kapej, a coffee shop/art gallery, at 415 Camden St.
A combination coffee shop and art gallery is opening next week in downtown’s medical district.

Kapej, 415 Camden St., is the brainchild of Rudy and Laura Lopez, who will open the spot in a former medical office on Monday.

The couple envisioned a place where people could order coffee, which will be provided by Shotgun House Coffee Roasters, or breakfast or lunch, get on the internet and chill while being surrounded by art.

The breakfast options at Kapej include both klobasniks (aka pigs in a blanket stuffed with ham or sausage and cheese) and kolaches (the more traditional Czech dessert stuffed with jam, for example). For lunch, they’ll serve pizzas, flatbreads and salads from a small commercial kitchen.



The Lopez’ expected to attract the hospital workers from nearby Baptist Medical Center, and the medical offices nearby.

“It’s not a full-blown restaurant, but just a few items we can do best,” said Rudy Lopez, who hails from Guatemala.

But the small space also acts as a gallery, with artwork adorning the front, and a separate gallery in the back.

“Art galleries are really struggling so you have to combine it with something else in order to make it live,” said Laura Lopez, who grew up in Ukraine.

Kapej plans to host art receptions every third Friday of the month. The inaugural gathering is this Friday, 6-9 p.m., with paintings by local artist Vera Smith.

“I also wanted to do a gallery that will be very comfortable,” Laura Lopez said. “When I go to an art gallery, they always have a very stiff atmosphere and you have the sales person sizing you up. I wanted to make an art gallery accessible to everybody.”

Hours will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the kitchen closing at 2:30 p.m. The couple is still working on its weekend hours, when the space will host Mexican kitchen pop-ups.

The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to informing its readers about the changes to downtown and the surrounding communities.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

click to enlarge BEN OLIVO / HERON
  • Ben Olivo / Heron
click to enlarge BEN OLIVO / HERON
  • Ben Olivo / Heron

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month Read More

  2. Earl Abel's Hopes to Appeal to Younger Diners with Space Renovations, Updated Menu After Reopening Read More

  3. Fighting Food Insecurity: Alamo Colleges and San Antonio Food Bank Launch New Student Food Pantry Read More

  4. Best Quality Daughter Brings Pop-Up to San Antonio This Month, Announces Plans for New Brick and Mortar Read More

  5. Chef Josef Centeno Returns Home to San Antonio for Tex-Mex Cookbook Release Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation