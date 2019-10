New Family-Owned BBQ Restaurant Opening in North San Antonio

Meat lovers have something to look forward to: a new North Side barbecue joint. Brooks BBQ & More will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, November 2. The family-owned restaurant is headed by pitmaster Robert Brooks.Folks will find the usual lineup of meats on the menu — brisket, chicken, ribs and housemade sausage — all smoked using a mixture of oak and mesquite woods. But for the "more" part of the menu, diners also have the option for Louisiana boudin, burgers, turkey legs, fried fish and fried chicken.Sounds like the type of spot where diners are expected to bring an appetite.As for sides, the new outpost on 13777 Nacogdoches Road will serve mac 'n' cheese, dirty rice and more.Brooks told thethat his family began popping up at festivals years ago, gaining popularity for their turkey legs. He said he's opening the brick-and-mortar location to meet a "need for barbecue" in the area.Following the grand opening, Brooks BBQ & More will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.