Wednesday, October 30, 2019

New Family-Owned BBQ Restaurant Opening in North San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click image Diners can order the brisket nachos as seen here. - FACEBOOK / BROOKS BBQ & MORE
  • Facebook / Brooks BBQ & More
  • Diners can order the brisket nachos as seen here.
Meat lovers have something to look forward to: a new North Side barbecue joint.

Brooks BBQ & More will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, November 2. The family-owned restaurant is headed by pitmaster Robert Brooks.

Folks will find the usual lineup of meats on the menu — brisket, chicken, ribs and housemade sausage — all smoked using a mixture of oak and mesquite woods. But for the "more" part of the menu, diners also have the option for Louisiana boudin, burgers, turkey legs, fried fish and fried chicken.

Sounds like the type of spot where diners are expected to bring an appetite.



As for sides, the new outpost on 13777 Nacogdoches Road will serve mac 'n' cheese, dirty rice and more.

Brooks told the Express-News that his family began popping up at festivals years ago, gaining popularity for their turkey legs. He said he's opening the brick-and-mortar location to meet a "need for barbecue" in the area.

Following the grand opening, Brooks BBQ & More will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

