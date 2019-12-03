Still Golden Social House Site to Be Acquired for Jefferson Bank Headquarters

click to enlarge
Instagram / thewanderingbearded
The property that houses cocktail bar Still Golden is under contract and will be redeveloped into an office building.
The property at 1900 Broadway, known by cocktail aficionados as the Still Golden Social House, is under contract to be sold and incorporated into the future Jefferson Bank headquarters building, the project's developer confirmed.
The sale would mean Milam Real Estate Capital, which is developing the mid-rise office building for Jefferson Bank, would control the entire square block on the northeast corner of Broadway and East Grayson Street, which is also bound by East Josephine and North Alamo streets.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider rezoning the property so it's consistent with the other parcels on the block. If approved, the case will be fast-tracked to the City Council for consideration at its Thursday meeting.
A site plan
included in the rezoning application shows an office building taking up the entire square block, including where Still Golden currently stands. A retail space is planned for the corner currently under review. Additional retail will face East Grayson, Broadway, and East Josephine.
Which begs the question: What will happen to Still Golden Social House?
Plack Carr, Milam Real Estate Capital's managing director, and Jeret Peña, Still Golden's owner, declined specific comment on the bar's future. Peña said his group still has eight years left on the lease. Carr said he's negotiating with Peña on some kind of solution. However, it's unclear whether Still Golden will occupy one of the building's retail spots once it's finished.
"We are in discussions with Still Golden, and we want them to be part of the project," Carr said. "We are very much pro local businesses. Absolutely."
Still Golden opened in March 2018 as a kind of reincarnation of Stay Golden, Peña and company's ice house-ish bar adjacent to the Pearl. That site closed to make room for Credit Human's own 10-story headquarters facing Broadway.
Details on Jefferson Bank's headquarters remain scarce. In a previous interview, Lindsay Armstrong, the bank’s senior vice president and director of marketing, said the building's height could be between 13 to 15 stories. The bank is expected to occupy roughly half the space — between 200 to 300 workers total — while leasing the rest to other tenants.
Carr declined to give the project's cost and its construction start date but said he hopes to complete it by first quarter 2022.
According to Bexar County property records, a New Mexico-based entity called OT Partners LLC owns the property at 1900 Broadway.