Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

Get Your Free Taco in the Cold: Organizers Announce Date for 2020 Cowboy Breakfast

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge ISMAEL RODRIGUEZ
  • Ismael Rodriguez
If you don't mind waking up super early and standing in the January chill just to get a free taco, we've got good news for you.

That's right, the annual Cowboy Breakfast will soon return. Organizers behind the local affair announced that its 2020 edition will take place on Friday, January 24, from 4:30-8:30 a.m. Now in its 42nd year, the puro San Anto event regularly draws crowds of more than 30,000.

The Cowboy Breakfast, considered the unofficial kick-off for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, will feature bacon and egg tacos, potato and egg tacos, Kiolbasssa chorizo and egg tacos, Kiolbassa sausage wraps, Pioneer biscuits with Kiolbassa sausages, Pioneer biscuits and gravy as well as Rudy's BBQ beef tacos.
Related The History of a Cowboy Breakfast, As Told By a Chuckwagon Cook
The History of a Cowboy Breakfast, As Told By a Chuckwagon Cook
By Maria Cristina Gardner
Flavor
As in years past, the breakfast will take place in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall. Folks willing to brave the cold weather are welcome to park in the parking lot at the Santikos Galaxy theater across Loop 410. Shuttle buses will transport attendees between the dance hall and movie theater every 15 minutes.

Those interested in volunteering at the event can find more information here.
Location Details Cowboys Dancehall
3030 NE Loop 410
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 646-9378
Country Western Club and Music Venue
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q Restaurant Will Open New Location in North San Antonio Read More

  2. Round Rock-Based Cinema Brewhouse to Open West San Antonio Location Read More

  3. East Side Bistro: The Magpie Opens in Hackberry Market, Bringing an East-Meets-West Approach to Casual Dining Read More

  4. New Coffee 'Bar' Opens in Downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. Houlihan's Live Oak Location Closed as Part of Bankruptcy Proceedings Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation