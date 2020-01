Get Your Free Taco in the Cold: Organizers Announce Date for 2020 Cowboy Breakfast

If you don't mind waking up super early and standing in the January chill just to get a free taco, we've got good news for you.That's right, the annual Cowboy Breakfast will soon return. Organizers behind the local affair announced that its 2020 edition will take place on Friday, January 24, from 4:30-8:30 a.m. Now in its 42nd year, the puro San Anto event regularly draws crowds of more than 30,000.The Cowboy Breakfast, considered the unofficial kick-off for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, will feature bacon and egg tacos, potato and egg tacos, Kiolbasssa chorizo and egg tacos, Kiolbassa sausage wraps, Pioneer biscuits with Kiolbassa sausages, Pioneer biscuits and gravy as well as Rudy's BBQ beef tacos.As in years past, the breakfast will take place in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall. Folks willing to brave the cold weather are welcome to park in the parking lot at the Santikos Galaxy theater across Loop 410. Shuttle buses will transport attendees between the dance hall and movie theater every 15 minutes.Those interested in volunteering at the event can find more information here

