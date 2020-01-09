Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

New Study Names H-E-B as Top U.S. Grocery Retailer

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
Turns out Texans aren't the only ones who think homegrown grocery chain H-E-B is tops.

A new report from retail data analytics firm dunnhumby named San Antonio-based H-E-B as the nation's No. 1 grocery retailer. The company not only dethroned Trader Joe's but rose from its No. 4 ranking in 2019.

While H-E-B has been named a top-rated workplace for retail employees, regarded as the "cultiest cult grocer in America" and placed in the top five among the favorite U.S. grocery chains, this marks the first time it's earned dunnhumby's top rank.

And keep in mind that H-E-B only has U.S. stores in Texas.



Dunnhumby, which examines customer data, calculated its results based on a retailer preference index survey and retailers' financial performance records. The study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households about the 60 largest grocery retailers that are both financially successful and have a "consumer emotional sentiment," according to a news release.

The study also found that price and quality were most important to customers.

More details are available in dunnhumby's full report on the study findings.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gino's Deli Makes Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ List — Again Read More

  2. White Castle to Host Pop-Up in Alamo Ranch This Valentine's Day Read More

  3. New CBD-Friendly Store, Coffeeshop Now Open in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  4. Beloved San Antonio Spot Mama's Cafe to Reopen This Spring Read More

  5. San Antonio Walk-On's Locations to Celebrate Undercover Boss Episode with Free Beignets Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation