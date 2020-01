New Study Names H-E-B as Top U.S. Grocery Retailer

Turns out Texans aren't the only ones who think homegrown grocery chain H-E-B is tops. new report from retail data analytics firm dunnhumby named San Antonio-based H-E-B as the nation's No. 1 grocery retailer. The company not only dethroned Trader Joe's but rose from its No. 4 ranking in 2019.While H-E-B has been named a top-rated workplace for retail employees, regarded as the "cultiest cult grocer in America" and placed in the top five among the favorite U.S. grocery chains, this marks the first time it's earned dunnhumby's top rank.And keep in mind that H-E-B only has U.S. stores in Texas.Dunnhumby, which examines customer data, calculated its results based on a retailer preference index survey and retailers' financial performance records. The study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households about the 60 largest grocery retailers that are both financially successful and have a "consumer emotional sentiment," according to a news release.The study also found that price and quality were most important to customers.More details are available in dunnhumby's full report on the study findings.

