YouTube Star Says Whataburger Is Like 'In-N-Out Meets Burger King,' Throws Shade About Texas Chain's Chicken

Every other chain tastes the same regardless of location. Sounds like they need better quality control. SHOTS FIRED— Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 19, 2020
Texas seems very upset w/ me.— Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 19, 2020
I’ll be in Austin, TX next month. You can choose 5 things for me to try again at Whataburger and I’ll let you know if it’s better.— Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 19, 2020
Hey Keith! Let us know when you’ll be in Austin. We’ll reserve you a table and make sure you get to try everything that makes Whataburger great!— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) February 20, 2020
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.