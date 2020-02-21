Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 21, 2020

UTSA, Whataburger and San Antonio Food Bank Fighting Food Insecurity Among Students with New On-Campus Pantry

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / UTSA
  • Instagram / utsa
Local businesses and nonprofits are working together to help hungry students at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

This week, the school unveiled the Whataburger Resource Room at its downtown campus. While the name may make you think of a magical spot where the burger chain's grub is served up in case of emergencies, the new addition is actually addressing food insecurity among students.

A joint effort from the school, Whataburger and the San Antonio Food Bank, the pantry will provide students with healthy food free of charge. Whataburger will supply items such as pancake mix and condiments, while the Food Bank will offer canned goods, dairy products and more.

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / UTSA
  • Instagram / utsa

"These efforts will help us address the food insecurity needs of many students, allowing them to focus on the educational goals," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy told KENS 5.



The resource room comes after a pantry opened at UTSA's main campus in 2017. The station reports that the original pantry has served 10,344 students since it opened. Both the restaurant chain and the Food Bank have committed to restocking both pantries year-round.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. YouTube Star Says Whataburger Is Like 'In-N-Out Meets Burger King,' Throws Shade About Texas Chain's Chicken Read More

  2. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to Open Location at Nelson Wolff Stadium Read More

  3. San Antonio Eatery Makes Texas Monthly’s Best New Restaurant List Read More

  4. California-Based Pop-Up Bringing 'Vegan Junk Food' to San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  5. Bon Appétit Magazine Recognizes H-E-B for Making the 'Best Supermarket-Brand Tortillas' Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation