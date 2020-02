UTSA, Whataburger and San Antonio Food Bank Fighting Food Insecurity Among Students with New On-Campus Pantry

Local businesses and nonprofits are working together to help hungry students at the University of Texas at San Antonio.This week, the school unveiled the Whataburger Resource Room at its downtown campus. While the name may make you think of a magical spot where the burger chain's grub is served up in case of emergencies, the new addition is actually addressing food insecurity among students.A joint effort from the school, Whataburger and the San Antonio Food Bank, the pantry will provide students with healthy food free of charge. Whataburger will supply items such as pancake mix and condiments, while the Food Bank will offer canned goods, dairy products and more."These efforts will help us address the food insecurity needs of many students, allowing them to focus on the educational goals," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy told KENS 5 The resource room comes after a pantry opened at UTSA's main campus in 2017. The station reports that the original pantry has served 10,344 students since it opened. Both the restaurant chain and the Food Bank have committed to restocking both pantries year-round.

