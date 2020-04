H-E-B Exec Tells People Not to Bring Whole Family to Store Because Some Texans Still Don't Get Social Distancing

For all the doom and gloom on the news right now, a lot of Texans sure don't seem to understand the point of social distancing.First, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg had to scold the city for crowding the parks under the current shelter-in-place order. Now, H-E-B President Scott McClelland is wagging his finger at shoppers who insist on coming to the grocery store in large groups.“If you come to the store, don’t come with your entire family,” McClelland told Houston TV outlet KPRC "I was in the store yesterday and because people are bored, they’re like, 'Hey, let’s all go to the grocery store.'" he added. "So, a family of six showed up. Send one person, that way you lessen the ability for the virus to spread.”Come on, y'all. If you're buying so many groceries that you need the whole clan to schlepp them home, you're buying too many groceries. Just send one person to do the shopping.Current

