Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 2, 2020

H-E-B Exec Tells People Not to Bring Whole Family to Store Because Some Texans Still Don't Get Social Distancing

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Cars pack an H-E-B store's parking lot. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / TONY WEBSTER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Tony Webster
  • Cars pack an H-E-B store's parking lot.
For all the doom and gloom on the news right now, a lot of Texans sure don't seem to understand the point of social distancing.

First, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg had to scold the city for crowding the parks under the current shelter-in-place order. Now, H-E-B President Scott McClelland is wagging his finger at shoppers who insist on coming to the grocery store in large groups.

“If you come to the store, don’t come with your entire family,” McClelland told Houston TV outlet KPRC.

"I was in the store yesterday and because people are bored, they’re like, 'Hey, let’s all go to the grocery store.'" he added. "So, a family of six showed up. Send one person, that way you lessen the ability for the virus to spread.”



Come on, y'all. If you're buying so many groceries that you need the whole clan to schlepp them home, you're buying too many groceries. Just send one person to do the shopping.

Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B Now Selling Full Meals From Local Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. Paesanos Riverwalk Offering One-Day Only To-Go Deal on Friday Read More

  3. From Schwarzenegger to Vice, San Antonio's H-E-B Is Winning Praise for its Coronavirus Readiness Read More

  4. The Takeaway: Pitmaster Mike Gutierrez of Ay Que Rico Talks Brisket, Barbecues and Life After COVID-19 Read More

  5. San Antonio Current Launches Searchable List of Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Delivery and Curbside Pickup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation