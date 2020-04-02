Email
Thursday, April 2, 2020

H-E-B Now Selling Full Meals From Local Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / H-E-B
  • Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Those looking to support local restaurants through this tough time now have another option beyond takeout and delivery: browsing the refrigerator case at H-E-B.

The San Antonio-based grocer launched a pilot program to get restaurant-prepared meals onto its stores during the COVID-19 crisis, MySanAntonio.com reports.

Jewish deli Max & Louie’s New York Diner already has meals available in the grocer's cases, from matzo ball soup to corned beef sandwiches. Coming soon are grab-and-go items from Texas restaurants including Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina in San Antonio and Ramen Tatsu-ya in Austin.

Proceeds from the in-store meals go directly to the eateries, and H-E-B is helping expedite regulations and labeling requirements to speed up availability. Under normal conditions, those processes could take months.



“We are a family of foodies, and we have a deep relationship with lots of restaurants and chefs, so this is something we wanted to do to help in these difficult times,” H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos told MySA.

The program has allowed Max & Louie's to bring back 10 of the 60 workers it laid off after the shelter-in-place order limited its businesses to curbside takeout and delivery, MySA reports. The deli's food items are now available in five H-E-Bs with plans for more.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

