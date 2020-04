Twang Releases First-Ever Pickle Beer Salt to Add to Your Home Bar Stash

There's something about warmer South Texas weather that beckons for a salty rim on a cold beverage.But with bars closed, the thirsty are dependent on home bar stashes to create that sweet-and-sour kick to a frozen margarita or tangy michelada. Beer salt masterminds Twang have got you — and the brim of your glass — covered, however.The San Antonio-based company has released 1-ounce bottles of what it's billing as the first-ever Pickle Beer Salt. The flavor bud-tweaking garnish is available in grocery, liquor and convenience stores across Texas for a limited time.Now, those accustomed to winding down with a pale Mexican lager and a spruce of lime, can sprinkle a dash-of-dill for a puro San Antonio twist.Twang offers free shipping on all online purchases, also including its craft cocktail seasonings and micheleda mixtures.Current

