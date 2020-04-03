Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Twang Releases First-Ever Pickle Beer Salt to Add to Your Home Bar Stash

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / TWANG
  • Courtesy Photo / Twang
There's something about warmer South Texas weather that beckons for a salty rim on a cold beverage.

But with bars closed, the thirsty are dependent on home bar stashes to create that sweet-and-sour kick to a frozen margarita or tangy michelada. Beer salt masterminds Twang have got you — and the brim of your glass — covered, however.

The San Antonio-based company has released 1-ounce bottles of what it's billing as the first-ever Pickle Beer Salt. The flavor bud-tweaking garnish is available in grocery, liquor and convenience stores across Texas for a limited time.

Now, those accustomed to winding down with a pale Mexican lager and a spruce of lime, can sprinkle a dash-of-dill for a puro San Antonio twist.



Twang offers free shipping on all online purchases, also including its craft cocktail seasonings and micheleda mixtures.

Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B Now Selling Full Meals From Local Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. H-E-B Exec Tells People Not to Bring Whole Family to Store Because Some Texans Still Don't Get Social Distancing Read More

  3. Paesanos Riverwalk Offering One-Day Only To-Go Deal on Friday Read More

  4. From Schwarzenegger to Vice, San Antonio's H-E-B Is Winning Praise for its Coronavirus Readiness Read More

  5. The Takeaway: Pitmaster Mike Gutierrez of Ay Que Rico Talks Brisket, Barbecues and Life After COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation