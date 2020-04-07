Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Texas Hill Country Winery Sends Free Bottles of Vino to Frontline Workers During the Pandemic
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Signor Vineyards
A Texas Hill Country winery is trying to make things a little bit easier for people on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
Signor Vineyards
of Fredericksburg is sending free bottles of its wine to frontline employees around the U.S., from the general manager of an H-E-B grocery to a COVID ICU nurse at the University of Chicago. Each bottle comes with a personalized note thanking the recipient for their contributions in the fight against the outbreak.
“We understand how much our frontline workers are sacrificing and putting at risk for our community," Signor Vineyards General Manager Will Coker said in a statement. "Many are working through such stressful situations and do not have the comfort of hugging their children and being around their family. We thought this small gesture could help instill a little hope and relaxation in this time."
The vineyard is inviting other wineries and vineyards to participate in its Bottles For the Frontline initiative using the hashtag #bottles4frontline. It's also accepting nominations for recipients from the general public. To nominate someone, simply comment on Signor's Facebook
or Instagram
posts about the initiative.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Fredericksburg, Texas, wine, essential workers, essential employees, pandemic, COVID-19, COVID 19, corona virus, coronavirus, Signor Vineyards, Bottles for the Frontline, frontline workers, front line, #bottle4frontline, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.