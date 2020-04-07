Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Texas Hill Country Winery Sends Free Bottles of Vino to Frontline Workers During the Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM

A Texas Hill Country winery is trying to make things a little bit easier for people on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Signor Vineyards of Fredericksburg is sending free bottles of its wine to frontline employees around the U.S., from the general manager of an H-E-B grocery to a COVID ICU nurse at the University of Chicago. Each bottle comes with a personalized note thanking the recipient for their contributions in the fight against the outbreak.

“We understand how much our frontline workers are sacrificing and putting at risk for our community," Signor Vineyards General Manager Will Coker said in a statement. "Many are working through such stressful situations and do not have the comfort of hugging their children and being around their family. We thought this small gesture could help instill a little hope and relaxation in this time."

The vineyard is inviting other wineries and vineyards to participate in its Bottles For the Frontline initiative using the hashtag #bottles4frontline. It's also accepting nominations for recipients from the general public. To nominate someone, simply comment on Signor's Facebook or Instagram posts about the initiative.



