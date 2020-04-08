San Antonio Grocer H-E-B and Favor Double Delivery Area to Serve More Texas Seniors

click to enlarge
San Antonio-based H-E-B and its delivery unit Favor have rolled out service to 75 new Texas markets within a week and expanded delivery areas in existing markets — all to better get groceries to seniors during the pandemic.
For a little context, Austin's Favor has steadily grown since the grocery acquired it in 2018
, but its most recent statewide expansion added 40 new markets in 12 months' time.
As if Texans didn't have have enough affection for H-E-B, the grocery chain is prioritizing delivery to senior citizens. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support Program delivers same-day, no-contact grocery orders to the doors of seniors age 60 and over.
Seniors can order groceries from any H-E-B, Central Market or Joe V's store in the state via a dedicated phone line (833) 397-0080 or Favor's website
. Since its March 20 launch, the program has delivered more than 67,000 orders.
“With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, it is our duty to support more of our communities across the state, as quickly as possible,” Favor CEO Jag Bath said in a press statement
.
The program is waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days, save for a $10 minimum tip, which goes entirely to Favor's delivery runner. A charity called the Senior Support Fund
applies donations directly to seniors' orders. Favor users have the option to donate after placing on order on the app, or can do so at favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.