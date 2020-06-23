Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

San Antonio Grocer H-E-B Makes Pandemic Pay Raise Permanent for All Employees

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
Widely lauded for its conduct during the pandemic, grocery powerhouse H-E-B has made another move likely to draw praise.

Yesterday, the San Antonio-based chain said in a press release that it's making permanent its Texas Proud Pay program, which granted employees a temporary $2-per-hour raise for working during coronavirus crisis.



H-E-B said it wanted to reward staffers with more than just temporary bonuses for their hard work and dedication during the difficult period.

"Throughout the coronavirus crisis, H-E-B Partners have demonstrated our collective commitment to take care of Texans," the release states. "Our company's dedication to all in our H-E-B family remains strong and unwavering, and we are deeply proud of our more than 120,000 H-E-B Partners. They are the Spirit of H-E-B."

The initial temporary raise applied to all hourly, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees. The permanent wage increase is the largest in the company's history and includes accelerated and enhanced permanent pay.

H-E-B also extended medical leave to all of its partners. If a partner is diagnosed with the virus they will receive pay during their leave, according to the company's statement.

