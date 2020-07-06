San Antonio Food Bank Puts Out Emergency Call for Volunteers

click to enlarge
Volunteers unload pallets at San Antonio Food Bank distribution.
Warning it may be forced to cut back on large-scale food distributions during the pandemic, the San Antonio Food Bank said Monday it's running short on volunteer workers.
The Food Bank needs 400 volunteers weekly to help feed people during the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, it's only able to schedule around 100 per week, meaning the nonprofit could scale back distributions at Trader's Village and other locations, creating longer, slower lines for food pickups.
“Our great community is rightfully cautious about getting out at the moment, given the spike in local cases. But the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economic stability as a community and food needs continue at all-time high levels,” Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in an emailed statement.
“For those that are healthy and can join us, we need you more than ever. With some staying home for health reasons, we need all the heroes our city can provide to join us at our mobile/mega distributions and meet the emergency food needs of our community."
Volunteers can register online via the Food Bank's website
