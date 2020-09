Iconic Texas Cafeteria Chain Luby's Reveals Plan to Dissolve and Close Its Locations

click image Twitter / lubys

Say it ain't so: Texas staple Luby's may soon be no more.On Tuesday morning, the San Antonio-born cafeteria chain said in a news release that its board of directors has "approved and adopted a plan of liquidation and dissolution ... that provides for the sale of the company's assets and distribution of the net proceeds to the company's stockholders, after which the company will be dissolved."CultureMap Houston reports that it may be possible for the chain to find a buyer, but the more likely scenario involves the iconic chain closing its restaurants. According to its website, Luby's still operates roughly 60 Texas locations, including nine in the Alamo City.No such closure date has been announced, but we'd recommend anyone feeling nostalgic go ahead and get in their to-go order for a Luann Platter before it's gone.