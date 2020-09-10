No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Lone Star Beer Introduces New Seasonal German-Style Kölsch

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 12:49 PM


click to enlarge COURTESY OF LONE STAR BEER
  • Courtesy of Lone Star Beer
San Antonio-born Lone Star Brewing is debuting another seasonal beer, this one with a German twist and a Texan-Teutonic name: Das Bier Y'all.

The new brew is a classic German-style Kölsch flavored with peach, which the brewer says honors the Lone Star State's German heritage. It follows on the heels of Lone Star's recent Rio Jade Mexican-style Lager and is the latest beer released as part of the brewer's Cultural Series.



The metallic and deep tan packaging was conceptualized by Austin-based designers Keith Davis Young and Lauren Dickens. The can will feature the armadillo, which happens to be both Texas' state mammal and Lone Star's unofficial mascot.

Das Bier Y'all will be sold throughout Texas for the retail price of $7.99. Beer lovers can find a store selling the Kölsch using Lone Star's beer finder.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LONE STAR BEER
  • Courtesy of Lone Star Beer
Along with the launch of the new style, Lone Star is conducting a Beer Garden in a Box giveaway in collaboration with Austin-based events company Wander/Gather. On Wednesday, September 16, fans can enter the drawing via the company's Instagram page for a chance to win all the necessities to create their own backyard beer garden.

September 9, 2020

