No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 18, 2020

Feds slap Texas ice cream brand Blue Bell with $17.25M penalty for distributing contaminated product

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BLUE BELL
  • Facebook / Blue Bell
A federal court has ordered Texas' Blue Bell Creameries to pay $17.25 million in fines for sending out contaminated ice cream, the largest-ever criminal penalty in a food safety case, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The Justice Department announced the fine Thursday, saying it stems from Blue Bell's inadequate response to a 2015 listeria outbreak. The Brenham-based company pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor accounts of distributing adulterated products in May of this year.



“The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to food manufacturers that the Department of Justice will take appropriate actions when contaminated food products endanger consumers,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.

Federal authorities linked the strain of listeria found in one of Blue Bell's contaminated products to one that sickened five people in Kansas in March 2015, according to the Justice Department.

Blue Bell temporarily closed its plants in 2015 to clean and update them. Since reopening, the ice cream company has taken major steps to enhance sanitation and better test for contaminants, the DOJ also said.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Thai restaurant opening in San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood Friday Read More

  2. San Antonio welcomes first vegan, full-service dry bar with CBD-infused mocktails Read More

  3. New San Antonio restaurant Tidy Ben’s offers vegan spin on childhood favorite sloppy Joes Read More

  4. New San Antonio cocktail spot Amor Eterno ropes in pop-up ¡Bucho! to serve ‘Tejano street fare’ Read More

  5. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation