No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

After 14-year absence, Pabst Brewing Co. moves its corporate headquarters back to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / PABST BLUE RIBBON
  • Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Brewing Co., the one-time owner of the Pearl Brewery, has moved its corporate headquarters back to the Alamo City.

The brewing conglomerate behind Lone Star, Pearl and its namesake Pabst Blue Ribbon has leased space in downtown's Rand Building, 110 E. Houston, according to a joint story by KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.



The move comes after the company shuttered corporate operations in Los Angeles and Dallas, consolidating roughly 120 employees here, according to a separate story in the San Antonio Report.

After a ten-year stretch of being headquartered in San Antonio, the company relocated to a Chicago suburb in 2006. Around 40 to 50 employees in the finance, accounting and legal departments remained here, however.

The 176-year-old company originally moved its headquarters from Milwaukee to San Antonio in 1996 after shutting down its historic Pabst Brewery. Lutz Issleib, then Pabst's president, lived in San Antonio and led the relocation.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Austin-based seafood eatery snaps up former Tacos and Tequila space near San Antonio's Pearl Read More

  2. New cold-press juice and smoothie bar Jujuice opens near San Antonio's Witte Museum Read More

  3. Owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s may try to save Texas' iconic Luby's cafeteria chain Read More

  4. San Antonio chef dishes about new oyster bar opening in Southtown this fall Read More

  5. Rosario’s owner buys Southtown space formerly occupied by El Mirador but is quiet on her plans Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation