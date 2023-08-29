100A Productions brings four-person parody The 39 Steps to the Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge
The 39 Steps
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The 39 Steps employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters.
couples all the heart-racing action sequences of a spy narrative with meticulously timed physical comedy.
A parody of the 1915 novel by James Buchan and the 1935 film adaptation by Alfred Hitchcock, this energetic production follows Richard Hannay, a stodgy man attempting to rejoin the dating scene. After bringing home a mysterious woman, she turns up murdered in his apartment, and Richard finds himself in the crosshairs of a covert organization known as The 39 Steps. Naturally, its members are convinced he's the culprit.
Hailed for its innovative set and costume configurations, The 39 Steps
employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters, ranging from the protagonists to potted plants. Ratcheting up the nail-biting suspense, the actors' frequent quick changes play out amid plane crashes, car chases and violent fight scenes that erupt within the confines of a small stage.
Electrifying, provocative and steadfastly hilarious, The 39 Steps
draws audiences into the center of a nationwide manhunt that doesn't take itself too seriously.
$26.25-$35, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Aug. 31-Sept. 9, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed