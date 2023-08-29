100A Productions brings four-person parody The 39 Steps to the Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts The 39 Steps employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters.

couples all the heart-racing action sequences of a spy narrative with meticulously timed physical comedy.A parody of the 1915 novel by James Buchan and the 1935 film adaptation by Alfred Hitchcock, this energetic production follows Richard Hannay, a stodgy man attempting to rejoin the dating scene. After bringing home a mysterious woman, she turns up murdered in his apartment, and Richard finds himself in the crosshairs of a covert organization known as The 39 Steps. Naturally, its members are convinced he's the culprit.Hailed for its innovative set and costume configurations,employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters, ranging from the protagonists to potted plants. Ratcheting up the nail-biting suspense, the actors' frequent quick changes play out amid plane crashes, car chases and violent fight scenes that erupt within the confines of a small stage.Electrifying, provocative and steadfastly hilarious,draws audiences into the center of a nationwide manhunt that doesn't take itself too seriously.