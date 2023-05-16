A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

The Spurs reportedly have a 14% chance of landing the top pick, and if Lady Luck smiles on the Silver and Black, a Stone Oak-area sports bar is offering to pick up everyone's tab, according to a social media post.
The Aussie-themed Roo Pub, located at 19314 US-281, pledged to pay for the drinks of any customer who opens a tab before the lottery begins at 7 p.m. — assuming the Spurs win the Wembanyama sweepstakes.
"If the Spurs draw the #1 pick, every open tab before the announcement will be on us! This is not including gratuity," the Roo's management said on Instagram.
Indeed, landing this year's top pick would be a reason for SA sports fans to celebrate. Wembanyama would likely change the trajectory of the team, which has been engaged in a long and, at times, painful rebuild.
After winning five NBA championships between 1999 and 2014, the Spurs missed the playoffs in each of the past four years.
Even if the team doesn't land "Wemby," whom sports analysts have described as a generational talent, it still has a 52% chance of landing a top-four pick, according to CBS sports.
ESPN will air tonight's lottery.
