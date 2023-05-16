A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

The Spurs have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 11:59 am

If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Victor Velter
If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
The NBA draft lottery takes place Tuesday night, meaning Spurs fans soon will know whether the team lands the No. 1 pick: French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs reportedly have a 14% chance of landing the top pick, and if Lady Luck smiles on the Silver and Black, a Stone Oak-area sports bar is offering to pick up everyone's tab, according to a social media post.

The Aussie-themed Roo Pub, located at 19314 US-281, pledged to pay for the drinks of any customer who opens a tab before the lottery begins at 7 p.m. — assuming the Spurs win the Wembanyama sweepstakes.
"If the Spurs draw the #1 pick, every open tab before the announcement will be on us! This is not including gratuity," the Roo's management said on Instagram.

Indeed, landing this year's top pick would be a reason for SA sports fans to celebrate. Wembanyama would likely change the trajectory of the team, which has been engaged in a long and, at times, painful rebuild.

After winning five NBA championships between 1999 and 2014, the Spurs missed the playoffs in each of the past four years.

Even if the team doesn't land "Wemby," whom sports analysts have described as a generational talent, it still has a 52% chance of landing a top-four pick, according to CBS sports.

ESPN will air tonight's lottery.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

