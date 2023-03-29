Acerbic comic Katt Williams is back in San Antonio for his latest tour

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Freeman Coliseum Katt Williams last came to San Antonio in the spring of 2022.

Emmy-winning comedian Katt Williams is bringing his swagger, rhythmic delivery and bad-boy brand of comedy to the Alamo City on his 2023 and Me Tour.While many know Williams from his scorching putdowns on Comedy Central roasts, his move from comedy clubs to theaters and large arenas shows his comedic chops include more than just trash talk.On hisNetflix stand-up special, Williams flexes his ability to joke on the fly, riffing for a solid 10 minutes on the town where he's performing — Jacksonville, Florida — before delving into no-holds-barred political jabs and raunchy sex jokes.One has to wonder what Williams will find humorous about the Alamo City when he takes the stage. Whatever it ends up being, best come with a thick skin and an ability to laugh.