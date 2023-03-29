Acerbic comic Katt Williams is back in San Antonio for his latest tour

Best come with a thick skin and an ability to laugh.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Katt Williams last came to San Antonio in the spring of 2022. - Courtesy Photo / Freeman Coliseum
Courtesy Photo / Freeman Coliseum
Katt Williams last came to San Antonio in the spring of 2022.
Emmy-winning comedian Katt Williams is bringing his swagger, rhythmic delivery and bad-boy brand of comedy to the Alamo City on his 2023 and Me Tour.

While many know Williams from his scorching putdowns on Comedy Central roasts, his move from comedy clubs to theaters and large arenas shows his comedic chops include more than just trash talk.

On his World War III Netflix stand-up special, Williams flexes his ability to joke on the fly, riffing for a solid 10 minutes on the town where he's performing — Jacksonville, Florida — before delving into no-holds-barred political jabs and raunchy sex jokes.

One has to wonder what Williams will find humorous about the Alamo City when he takes the stage. Whatever it ends up being, best come with a thick skin and an ability to laugh.

$62-$78, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., freemancoliseum.com.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

