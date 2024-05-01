Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng is bringing his Love to Hate It Tour to San Antonio Saturday

click to enlarge
Chieng got his start in 2015 as a correspondent for The Daily Show.
Ronny Chieng's Love to Hate It Tour gives the actor a chance to exercise the comedic skills that first put him on the show biz map.
Best known for breakout acting roles in films such as Crazy Rich Asians
and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
, Chieng has since maneuvered into other film projects including the wacky sci-fi horror movie M3GAN
and the latest Kung Fu Panda
installment. But before jumping to the big screen, Chieng got his start in 2015 as a correspondent for The Daily Show
.
With three Netflix-backed comedy specials under his belt in addition to the new tour, it's clear Chieng has no intention of letting his standup skills get rusty.
$39-$59, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Place, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
.
