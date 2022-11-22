Animal-centric film festival Animalis Fabula comes to downtown San Antonio this weekend

Animalis Fabula will take place at the Blue Star Arts Complex and Alamo City Studios Nov. 25-27.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Irish film Róise and Frank tells the story of a widow who bonds with a dog she believes is the reincarnation of her late husband. - Courtesy of Animalis Fabula
Courtesy of Animalis Fabula
Irish film Róise and Frank tells the story of a widow who bonds with a dog she believes is the reincarnation of her late husband.
A film festival of a different breed is coming to downtown San Antonio. In Animalis Fabula, humans will take a step back, making room for the planet's myriad other species to take the limelight.

The festival will feature more than 45 films from creators across the globe, all of which are about or include animals.

Throughout the weekend, organizers will screen the films in blocks at Slab Cinema Arthouse (134 Blue Star) and Blue Star Brewing Co. (1414 S. Alamo St. #105). On Saturday, Alamo City Studios (1113 E. Houston St.) will host a series of workshops and classes.

Notable film selections include Cannes Golden Eye and Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary All That Breathes — which depicts two brothers' quest to protect the black kite bird in New Delhi — and the Texas premiere of Irish film Róise and Frank — which tells the story of a widow who bonds with a dog she believes is the reincarnation of her late husband.

Others on the bill include San Antonio filmmaker Esmeralda Hernandez's short "Dream Carriers" and The Message of the Lyrebird, a documentary about the enigmatic Australian bird species with an uncanny talent for mimicry.

$20-$100, times vary, Nov. 25-27, Blue Star Arts Complex, 1414 S. Alamo St., animalisfabula.org.

