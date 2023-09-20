BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Annual Parktoberfest celebration returns to Brackenridge Park on Sunday

The free event features German food and music, as well as plenty of beer.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 8:30 am

The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.
Jon Alonzo for the Brackenridge Park Conservancy
The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.
It's that time of year again — when folks strap on their lederhosen and cinch up their dirndls to eat, drink and polka at Brackenridge Park Conservancy's annual Parktoberfest.

Visitors can enjoy local brews and craft beer samples from breweries like Freetail Brewing Co., Tuff Dog Brewing, Altstadt Brewery, Busted Sandal Brewing Co., Pearl Brewery, Man Overboard Brewing Co. and Alamo Beer Co. Schilo's and Hüftgold will be slinging traditional German fare as well as some dishes with a Texas twist.

Local artists collective Hausmann Millworks will be displaying artwork and offering painting and drawing in the park. The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor, the Dirty River Jazz Band and an appearance from the Trinity University Swing Bums dance troupe.

Free, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Koehler and Cypress Pavilions, Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 826-1412, brackenridgepark.org.

