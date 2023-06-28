Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Armed Forces River Parade will turn the San Antonio River Walk red, white and blue on Sunday

The floats will honor all six branches of the armed forces and adhere to this year's theme — 'Heart, Spirit and Soul.'

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 2:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Last year's parade featured military-grade inflatable rubber Zodiacs, a papier-mâché replica of JFK's PT-109 boat and live music from active-duty choirs and brass bands. - Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio
Last year's parade featured military-grade inflatable rubber Zodiacs, a papier-mâché replica of JFK's PT-109 boat and live music from active-duty choirs and brass bands.
On the 160th anniversary of the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, a flotilla of boats and floats will wend their way down the River Walk in the Armed Forces River Parade.

Decked out in red, white and blue, the floats will honor all six branches of the armed forces and adhere to this year's theme — "Heart, Spirit and Soul." During the 40-minute display of patriotism, the river will shine with uniformed representatives from the city's military facilities as well as local businesses and nonprofits who support active-duty and retired forces.

Last year's parade featured military-grade inflatable rubber Zodiacs, a papier-mâché replica of JFK's PT-109 boat and live music from active-duty choirs and brass bands. Expect much of the same fun this Fourth of July weekend.

Free, 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, San Antonio River Walk and Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

By Colin Houston

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.

Texas spends $25 million to protect additional Hill Country land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area

By Brandon Rodriguez

The acquisition of land adds to the conservation efforts in the region by protecting 515 acres of land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area and watershed.

Also in Arts

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.

Texas spends $25 million to protect additional Hill Country land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area

By Brandon Rodriguez

The acquisition of land adds to the conservation efforts in the region by protecting 515 acres of land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area and watershed.

San Antonio Philharmonic names former councilman Roberto Treviño as its first executive director

By Sanford Nowlin

Roberto Treviño speaks at a public appearance during his third term on city council.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us