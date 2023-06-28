Armed Forces River Parade will turn the San Antonio River Walk red, white and blue on Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio Last year's parade featured military-grade inflatable rubber Zodiacs, a papier-mâché replica of JFK's PT-109 boat and live music from active-duty choirs and brass bands.

On the 160th anniversary of the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, a flotilla of boats and floats will wend their way down the River Walk in the Armed Forces River Parade.Decked out in red, white and blue, the floats will honor all six branches of the armed forces and adhere to this year's theme — "Heart, Spirit and Soul." During the 40-minute display of patriotism, the river will shine with uniformed representatives from the city's military facilities as well as local businesses and nonprofits who support active-duty and retired forces.Last year's parade featured military-grade inflatable rubber Zodiacs, a papier-mâché replica of JFK's PT-109 boat and live music from active-duty choirs and brass bands. Expect much of the same fun this Fourth of July weekend.