Artist José Villalobos unveils new exhibition 'Trokiando' at FL!GHT Gallery this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of FL!GHT Gallery "Trokiando" explores the toxic masculinity, homophobia and unjust power dynamics perpetuated by Latinx car subcultures.

San Antonian multimedia artist José Villalobos — whose provocative performances, installations, paintings and sculptures have been featured in art galleries across the globe — will debut a new automotive-themed exhibition, "Trokiando," at FL!GHT Gallery in the Blue Star Arts Complex on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1.Villalobos' practice is inspired by his life experience, and carries a common thread of criticism for the pervasive "machismo culture" he was surrounded by in his conservative upbringing in El Paso. Through his art, Villalobos deconstructs and reassembles objects traditionally associated with masculinity, calling for the denormalization and dismantling of restrictive gender norms.His newest exhibition, "Trokiando" — derived from the word "troka," a Spanglish term for "truck" — explores the influence of toxic masculinity within Latinx car culture, which Villalobos was heavily immersed in as a child due to his father's career as an auto mechanic. "Trokiando" is a commentary on the homophobia and unjust power dynamics contained within and catalyzed by ordinary automotive objects.Opening receptions for "Trokiando" will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. The exhibition will be open every Sunday in July from noon-5 p.m., as well as by appointment.