Ballet San Antonio's A Midsummer Night's Dream premieres at the Tobin Center this week

click to enlarge
Elise Barker
The show invites its audience to venture into an otherworldly forest and fall into the dream.
Ballet San Antonio is debuting the world premiere of choreographer Rafael Ferrera's retelling of the William Shakespeare comedy of errors A Midsummer Night's Dream
.
The ballet tells of the misunderstandings between two lovers, Hermia and Lisandro, whose forbidden love is challenged by their family and friends. Set in Athens and scored with Felix Mendelssohn's Midsummer
music, the ballet features Shakespeare's iconic cast of lovers, actors and fairy forces, including Demetrio, Helena, Titania, Oberon and Puck.
Beyond being Ferrera's debut of his retelling of the Shakespeare play, it's also his first full-length ballet. The show invites its audience to venture into an otherworldly forest and fall into the dream.
$25.20-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, balletsanantonio.org.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed