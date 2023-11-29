LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Ballet San Antonio's Nutcracker brings holiday cheer to the Tobin Center starting this week

This year, Ballet SA also is hosting a Sweets and Treats Party, which will feature photos with Nutcracker characters, craft stations and a backstage tour led by the Mouse Queen.

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge The production features a cast of 25 professional ballet dancers and approximately 100 children. - Marty Sohl Photography
Marty Sohl Photography
The production features a cast of 25 professional ballet dancers and approximately 100 children.
For many families, the holiday season isn't complete without a production of Tchaikovsky's 1892 ballet The Nutcracker, which is aptly set at the foot of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve in the world of a child's imagination.

Ballet San Antonio's 2023 production of the iconic ballet offers live performances of the score by Classical Music Institute's Orchestra, the return of choreographers Haley Henderson Smith and Easton Smith and a cast of 25 professional ballet dancers and approximately 100 children.

For Nutcracker superfans, Ballet SA also is hosting a Sweets and Treats Party, which will feature photos with Nutcracker characters, craft stations and a backstage tour led by the Mouse Queen.

In addition to eight regular showings, Ballet SA will present sensory-friendly and abbreviated student matinee performances.

$36-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1-10, additional showtimes available online, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, balletsanantonio.org.

