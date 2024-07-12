SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Barbie Dreamhouse is visiting San Antonio this weekend

The van, which will appear Saturday at North Star Mall, is no a tour celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved doll moving into her first Dreamhouse.
Courtesy Photo / Barbie
The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved doll moving into her first Dreamhouse.
Ken you believe it?

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. Fans of the beloved Mattel doll — and her recent movie escapades — can visit the truck at the North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pretty pink vehicle is on a tour throughout the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse. To commemorate the occasion, the truck is selling special merchandise including shirts, totes, pet bowls, mugs and thermal bottles with price tags ranging from $12 to $75.

We're guessing by the $1.5 billion box-office from 2023's live-action Barbie that not all San Antonio residents visiting the Dreamhouse van will be under the age of 12.

